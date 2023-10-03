Two arrested in Twiggs County after investigators find meth hidden in baby diapers

Three small children were removed from the home

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after investigators found two pounds of meth at a home in Twiggs County last week, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies searched a home on Regina Drive in Twiggs County and found more than 900 grams of meth on the property.

Investigators found meth in baby diapers inside the home and more hidden in the yard during the search. Three small children were also removed from the home.

This bust was part of a three-month investigation into the home where multiple meth sales had taken place.