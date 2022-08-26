Photos: 255 gallons of meth found in 'large' Franklin County lab

Investigators said they had to call DEA Clan Lab because of the size.

CANON, Georgia — Investigators busted a "large" methamphetamine lab in North Georgia and arrested two people running the drug operation out of a horse stable.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth. They said the lab could likely produce "over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million."

The lab was found inside one of the buildings of a horse stable at 2064 New Franklin Church Road in Canon. Agents said given the scale, they had to call the DEA Clan Lab Team to help collect and dispose of the "hazardous materials."

Two people were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children. One was 34-years-old, and from Ellijay, Georgia, and the other was 30-years-old from Copperhill, Tennessee.

The office did not provide information on how many children there were or their relation to the suspects.