MACON, Ga. — Five people are in the Bibb County jail on meth trafficking charges, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still looking for one more suspect. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Peach County deputies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration served four search warrants in Bibb County on September 7.

Law enforcement arrested Richard Allen, Ashley Bailey, Richard Moore, Nicole Smith, and James Staples.

In a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they found more than one kilo of meth, one firearm, three motor vehicles, and about $8,000 during a search in homes at the 7200 block of Houston Road, 6000 block of Taylor Drive, 3600 block of Jones Road, and 2300 block of Allen Road.

Jack Durden has lived near Houston Lake Road in his home for almost 40 years. He says he couldn't believe a couple of his neighbors were arrested on drug charges.

"I don't want to see anything like this go on in our neighborhood by any means. It certainly concerns me," said Durden.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says operations like this one help stop other crimes associated with drug sales like robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Law enforcement is still looking for 32-year-old Wayne Tisdale. Tisdale has a warrant for his arrest on the charge of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. A press release says he was not at his home on Allen Road when deputies conducted the search warrant.

"Drugs is a very, very much of a problem in our society," said Durden.

Allen is charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Smith is charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

Staples is charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Moore is charged with trafficking of methamphetamine.

Bailey is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

All of the suspects in jail are being held without bond.

If you have information about Wayne Tisdale's whereabouts, you can call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

