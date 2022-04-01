Metro Atlanta EMT and mother accused of abusing her 2-year-old child

Investigators are searching for more potential victims.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta EMT and mother were arrested earlier this week, accused of abusing her 2-year-old child.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it is asking the public if anyone else has experienced abuse by, or knows that their child was abused by, EMT Cristian Anthony Stern.

He along with the mother were arrested on April 4 and face over 20 counts of abuse to a child, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

An arrest report does not list their specific charges, so it's not clear how the 20-plus counts break down between the two.

The release said that investigators conducted a two-week "intensive investigation" before opening a criminal case, after a tip from a "concerned citizen" in late March about the condition of the child.

"The investigation, still underway, exposed the conduct of Stern who is a Georgia EMT and active in the Georgia National Guard. Stern has worked on Ambulances in several areas in the Metro Atlanta area," the release said.