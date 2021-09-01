Mother of son who was shot in the head in his bedroom seeks answers, justice 1 year later

Michael Heard, 35, was found by his cousin, shot in the head in the bedroom at his apartment on August 14, 2020.

ATLANTA — A mother is desperately seeking information from the public about the murder of her son more than a year ago.

Michael Heard, 35, was found by his cousin, shot in the head in his bedroom at the Kings Glen Apartments at the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on August 14, 2020.

Atlanta Police Homicide Detective Jarion Shephard held a press conference Wednesday to reiterate to the public that any information, whether it's a witness account or second and third-hand information, will help investigators in Heard's murder.

Heard's mother and godmother were also at the press conference. His mother Marvaleen James said the past year has completely shaken up her life.

"Michael was my baby boy, although I have two children, the person that killed Michael took a lot from me," James said.

James used to have phone conversations with her son several times a day.

"The weight is unbearable, there are times where I go pick up the phone to call him. "There are times where I actually dialed his number, and he's not going to answer the phone and it just hurts," she said. "It hurts to not be able to hear his voice."

Detective Shephard said based on the crime scene, the person who murdered Heard was very well acquainted with him and was likely someone he was very comfortable with.

"I'm just asking the public if anyone knows anything... to please come forward, to please just say something. I know somebody knows something, I don't care if it's been a year, if it's two years, 10 years, 20 years, spread the word there's going to be justice for Michael Heard," James said.