Midtown Atlanta shooting | Videos, photos show massive police response

One person and four others were hurt in the shooting.

ATLANTA — A person is dead and four others are hurt Wednesday after a shooting in Atlanta's Midtown.

11Alive crews are on scene capturing the overwhelming presence of law enforcement working the tense scene. The shooting happened at 1110 West Peachtree Street, which appears to be the Northside Medical Midtown building, according to Google Maps.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 12:37 p.m. A few hours later they released photos of the suspect, asking people to be on the lookout for this person.

Police said the photos are believed to be of the shooter. After a 2:30 p.m. news conference, authorities identified the suspect as Deion Patterson. Authorities are encouraging anyone who has seen Patterson to contact 911. Officials said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Roughly two dozen police officers were seen sprinting away before taking off in their patrol cars in an area near Truist Park as the frantic search for the Midtown shooting suspect continues across metro Atlanta.

A large police presence, which included officers from Cobb County Police and troopers from Georgia State Patrol, rushed out of what appears to be a construction site and across Windy Ridge Parkway SE at Heritage Court SE just after 4 p.m., according to traffic cameras.

Law enforcement officers then hopped in their respective patrol cars before driving off. It is unsure at this time where the officers were heading to.

Police believe Patterson carjacked a vehicle after the shooting and left the area before potentially heading to Cobb County.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is watching the search for the suspect unfold in Midtown. He is seeing multiple SWAT vehicles in the area.

A witness said he was meeting a friend for lunch when he saw Atlanta Police rush into the building.

The witness also felt that the police did a great job of making him feel safe.

"It was a very heavy and quick response. They asked us to stay put in the restaurant until the situation was under control and everything," the witness said. "I feel I never felt like I was personally in any danger. They did a great job."

When the 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, a heavy police presence could be seen covering the whole street.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also tweeted that he and his administration are monitoring the incident at this time. In his tweet, Dickens said he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

He also encouraged those in the area to shelter in place.

I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) May 3, 2023

Police are still looking for the suspect at this time. They are asking people to shelter in place or stay out of the area. The photos below also show the mass response in Midtown Atlanta.

