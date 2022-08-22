Live Coverage | 1 dead, 2 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting; Suspect in custody

APD is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were hurt in a Midtown Atlanta shooting near Colony Square, according to authorities. Atlanta Police said the suspect is now in custody.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. and found two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died, APD said.

While they were investigating that scene, they were called to 1100 Peachtree Street, where another person was injured.

APD said it's unclear what led to the shootings. The surviving victims are still in the hospital.

"We are working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly," APD said.

APD did not say where the suspect was captured.

APD has asked residents to stay off of roads in the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th and Peachtree streets NE and 15th and W. Peachtree streets NW.

11Alive has a crew at the scene near Colony Square where there are multiple agencies in the area, including police from local universities and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Our crews witnessed some of the law enforcement officers in tactical gear going into Colony Square and down 14th Street.

Atlanta Public Schools said Monday afternoon that Midtown High School is currently on an exterior lockdown, which means they can move inside the building but they are not allowed to go outside at this time.

11Alive is following this breaking news live on air and online. Watch it below.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia