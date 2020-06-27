The shooting happened just yards from Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old dead in one of the busiest regions of the city.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 95 8th Street NE in Midtown to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find the teen victim who has since died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just feet from a busy portion of Peachtree Street which is home to several local restaurants and bars. At this point, police don't have many details on what led up to the shooting. Police also haven't announced whether they have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.