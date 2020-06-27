x
Skip Navigation

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

crime

Child shot to death in busy Atlanta neighborhood

The shooting happened just yards from Peachtree Street.
Credit: Jefferson Cochran/WXIA
Scene of shooting on 8th Street in Midtown Atlanta on June 27, 2020

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old dead in one of the busiest regions of the city.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 95 8th Street NE in Midtown to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find the teen victim who has since died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just feet from a busy portion of Peachtree Street which is home to several local restaurants and bars. At this point, police don't have many details on what led up to the shooting. Police also haven't announced whether they have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Boil water advisory in effect for city of Atlanta, parts of south Fulton County

Viral video: Customer purposefully coughs on Jacksonville woman Pier 1 store

Mississippi gov: I'd sign bill to remove flag's rebel emblem

Atlanta Police investigating three separate shooting incidents early Saturday