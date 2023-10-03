Milledgeville Police Department asking for your help finding Dollar General robber

The Milledgeville Police Department posted photos of the suspected robber in a Facebook post.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Milledgeville Dollar General Tuesday afternoon, according to a release on the department's Facebook page.

The robbery took place at the Dollar General at 1550 North Columbia Street.

The Milledgeville Police Department posted a photo from the store's security cameras showing the suspected robber and asked for the public's help to identify the suspect.

PRESS RELEASE: ARMED ROBBERY April 18th 2023 2:15pm Units are currently working an armed robbery at Dollar General... Posted by Milledgeville Police Department on Tuesday, April 18, 2023