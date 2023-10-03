Milledgeville Police Department asking for your help finding Dollar General robber

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Milledgeville Dollar General Tuesday afternoon, according to a release on the department's Facebook page.
The robbery took place at the Dollar General at 1550 North Columbia Street.
The Milledgeville Police Department posted a photo from the store's security cameras showing the suspected robber and asked for the public's help to identify the suspect.
If you have any information, you can call (478)-414-4090 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478)-742-2330.