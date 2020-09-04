MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating a fight that left an 88-year-old man dead.

According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, police were called to the Georgia War Veterans Home on 2249 Vinson Highway Wednesday. The release says the 88-year-old went into 63-year-old David Kevin Tarpley's room and the two began to fight. After staff broke the fight up, the victim, who was hurt in the brawl, collapsed in the hallway and died.

Tarpley was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin for treatment of his injuries. The release says he will be charged with murder.

This case is still under investigation.

