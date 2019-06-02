A Milledgeville financial planner was arrested and charged with stealing more than a half million dollars from clients.

Dean Harrison Grant faces nine charges, including three counts of financial fraud, according to the Georgia Department of Insurance.

According to a news release, Grant, age 53, is founder and managing partner of GFG Strategic Advisors, located on McIntosh Street in Milledgeville.

The state agency says Grant took $589,384.33 from three victims for insurance related investments, but he kept that money for himself.

Most of that money, $447,589.26, came from two elderly customers, the insurance office says.

According to the Department of Insurance, Grant is charged with three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of theft by taking, two counts of financial abuse of an elderly person and one count of forgery.

Insurance fraud is a felony, and Grant faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

He was arrested Monday by investigators from the Georgia Department of Insurance fraud unit, assisted by Baldwin County deputies.

To report suspected insurance fraud, you can contact the state fraud unit at 800‐656‐2298.