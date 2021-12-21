Milledgeville police arrest 1 in shooting after high-speed chase

There is no word on the person shot or any information on the suspect at this time.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Milledgeville are investigating a shooting that happened at the Super Inn and Suites, located at 2627 North Columbia Street Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department Facebook page, just before 9 p.m., officers got a call about a person shot at the motel.

When they made it to the scene, officers found the suspect driving away headed northbound on North Columbia Street. When they tried to stop the driver, the suspect led police on a chase. Officers followed the suspect to the Putnam County line where they were able to stop the car, arresting the driver.