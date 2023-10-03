Milledgeville police capture suspect wanted in several car break-ins

The suspect was eventually found hiding under a vacant house in the 100 block of East Charlton Street

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police have arrested a man in a car break-in at the Rocky Creek Apartments located at 240 East Thomas Street Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department's page, the call came in just before 7 p.m. about someone breaking into a car. When they made it to the scene, officers were told that several items were taken from the victim's car including a gun. The victim gave them the suspect's description, and a little while later, a suspect who fit the description was seen by officers in the 400-500 blocks of North Jefferson Street. When they tried to catch the man, he ran into the woods.

Patrol officers along with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office began to search the area using K-9s and drones. The K-9 officer was able to track the suspect through the woods, finding several clothing items and a backpack with stolen items inside.

The post says the suspect was eventually found hiding under a vacant house in the 100 block of East Charlton Street, and he was arrested. Evidence linked the suspect to Wednesday's break-in as well as several others reported later in the day.