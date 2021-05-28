Former Milledgeville juvenile prison employee charged with sexual assault

A former Milledgeville Youth Development Campus employee and Mental Health Counselor is now charged with four counts of sexual assault

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former employee at a Milledgeville youth-detention center is now facing sexual assault charges.

A news release from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice says the agency issued arrest warrants for 53-year-old Lorenda Williamson of Gray for sexual misconduct on May 13.

Williamson was a former Milledgeville Youth Development Campus employee and mental health counselor.

The release says the department conducted an internal investigation and found that Williamson had sexual sexual contact with an 18-year-old boy at the Milledgeville YDC four times since January.

They've turned the case over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.