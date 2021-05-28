Former Milledgeville juvenile prison employee charged with sexual assault

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former employee at a Milledgeville youth-detention center is now facing sexual assault charges.
A news release from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice says the agency issued arrest warrants for 53-year-old Lorenda Williamson of Gray for sexual misconduct on May 13.
Williamson was a former Milledgeville Youth Development Campus employee and mental health counselor.
The release says the department conducted an internal investigation and found that Williamson had sexual sexual contact with an 18-year-old boy at the Milledgeville YDC four times since January.
They've turned the case over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Williamson is being held in the Baldwin County Jail.