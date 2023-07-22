Minneapolis police announce break in cold case from 1984

MINNEAPOLIS — A partnership between Minneapolis Police and the FBI has led to a break in a crime committed almost four decades ago, according to the agencies.
Police said they have arrested and charged 66-year-old Matthew Russell Brown with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary for the killing of Robert A. Miller on July 17, 1984.
Miller was murdered in his apartment in south Minneapolis during a fight with an unknown intruder. At the time, police said they didn't have any leads to move the investigation forward.
The MPD cited improvements in DNA analysis for making the arrest possible. Working together with the FBI's Cold Case Task Force, the Minnesota BCA Forensics lab used DNA found at the scene of the crime to narrow down a possible list of suspects. MPD officers were then able to identify a suspect.
In early June, FBI agents and MPD homicide investigators interviewed Brown, who was living in Illinois. He was booked into an Illinois jail following the interview. A few weeks later, Brown was extradited to Minnesota and charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Officer with Miller's murder.
