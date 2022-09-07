Ex-Atlanta official convicted of corruption gets 14 years in prison

Mitzi Bickers will also have three years of supervised release after her prison sentence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Mitzi Bickers, the former Atlanta city Director of Human Services, will spend 14 years in federal prison. She was convicted earlier this year on numerous charges of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Her sentence included three years of supervised release and she will be required to pay the city of Atlanta restitution in the amount of $2.955 million.

She was released from court on Thursday to house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor, until the Bureau of Prisons takes her into custody.

Original story below

Mitzi Bickers, the ex-Atlanta city official who was convicted earlier this year on numerous corruption charges, will be sentenced on Thursday.

Bickers, the former Atlanta city Director of Human Services, was found guilty on nine charges following a federal trial in March, including three money laundering counts, four wire fraud counts and a conspiracy to commit bribery count.

Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of between 24-30 years, while her attorneys are asking for leniency, emphasizing her community involvement.

Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers just entered the federal courthouse for a sentencing hearing. She was found guilty of bribery/money laundering charges in March. Her attorneys are asking for leniency. Prosecutors want approximately 24-30 years. https://t.co/KcHICxmVzI pic.twitter.com/tbMZKFsEQP — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) September 8, 2022

Bickers was indicted back in 2018, accused of using "her influence as a high-ranking City of Atlanta official and later as a connected political consultant to steer lucrative city contracts" to two contractors in exchange for bribes.

"The illicit arrangement netted over $2 million in bribes for Bickers and almost $17 million in city contracts," for the contractors she had allegedly conspired with, the U.S. Attorney's Office said at the time.

The contractors, Elvin Mitchell and Charles Richards, pleaded guilty to paying the bribes and were sentenced to federal prison time.

Then-U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak also further alleged that after Mitchell began cooperating with the FBI, Bickers "played a role" in an incident where a man threw a concrete block through a window at Mitchell's home with a note saying: "Keep your mouth shut!"

Bickers was later indicted in a separate case involving bribes in Jackson, Mississippi.

She was one of several officials in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed who ultimately were charged in a range of corruption cases.

Former city Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith and Reed's Deputy Chief of Staff Katrina Taylor-Parks, pleaded guilty to taking bribes and were given federal prison sentences.

Larry Scott, the City of Atlanta's former director of the Office of Contract Compliance, entered a guilty plea for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. He was sentenced to two years in prison.