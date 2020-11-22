The child was not breathing when police and medical personnel responded to the incident.

TRACY, Calif. — The mother and step-father of a 4-year-old child were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 21, in the death of the child.

Tracy police responded to a call about a child not breathing in an apartment in the 3800 block of West Grantline Road in Tracy on Nov. 16. Police and medical personnel found a 4-year-old child and transported them to a local hospital, where the child later died after they were unable to revive him, according to a press release posted by the Tracy Police Department on Facebook.

Saturday evening, the mother and step-father, Camila Pizarro-Vergara, 24, and Oscar Munoz, 25, were arrested in the 1900 block of Birchwood Lane in relation to the death of their son, according to the Tracy Police Department.

They were both booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide and great bodily injury to a child under eight years old.

Tracy Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Detective Jarrod Jesser at 209-831-6640.

