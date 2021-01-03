Georgia mom charged with killing her 7-year-old son

Deputies got to the scene and found the child dead

BISHOP, Ga. — A Georgia mom is now facing murder charges in the death of her 7-year-old son.

According to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1200-block of Riverwalk Road in Bishop.

Deputies got to the scene and found 36-year-old Alison Jones, 50-year-old Douglas Jones and their deceased 7-year-old Maddox Jones.

So far, Alison Jones has been arrested and is charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. She is being held without bond.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.