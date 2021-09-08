5 years after son shot 59 times by law enforcement, mom meets with Fulton district attorney

Former Fulton DA Paul Howard began investigating the shooting. Now Jamarion Robinson’s mother said DA Fani Willis is picking up the case.

ATLANTA — August 5 marked five years since Jamarion Robinson was killed.

Robinson was inside his girlfriend's apartment in East Point on that day in 2016 when U.S. Marshals were attempting to arrest him at the request of Gwinnett County Police and the Atlanta Police Department in connection with two separate incidents.

A medical examiner's report later detailed he was shot 59 times across his entire body, leaving him with 76 gunshot wounds.

On Monday, his mother Monteria Robinson, met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“I’m very hopeful, actually I am happy. I think I will be able to have some sleep or just a little piece of mind today. Just knowing that she is going to tackle this beast," she said after her meeting.

She calls her son's case a beast because, in her opinion, there is so much information to investigate.

Former District Attorney Paul Howard started the process when in office. When Willis took office earlier this year, she inherited the case. But with a new district attorney, there is no guarantee every active investigation will continue.

That is why Monday's meeting brought Monteria Robinson a sense of relief. She said Willis assured her the DA's office is aggressively investigating her son's death.

“It's been a weight on me. I am hopeful today, I’m thankful. I appreciate all the hard work because this is new to her. She is new in office," she said.

Cell phone video 11Alive received shortly after the shooting from a nearby resident showed nearly three minutes of gunfire during the incident. There is no body camera video, though, showing the perspective of U.S. Marshals or local police assisting them.

That is because, at the time, federal policies didn't allow for U.S. Marshals or local law enforcement assisting them to wear body cameras.

Robinson said she is grateful the Department of Justice recently changed its stance to now allow for body cameras to be used in such situations.

“Unfortunately, as you stated, there was no body cameras in my son’s case and if there had been body cameras, I think we wouldn’t be here today," she said. "This case would have been concluded a long time ago.”

Robinson said it is her understanding the Fulton DA's office is still in the early stages of its investigation, but she plans to meet with Willis again in September for an update.