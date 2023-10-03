Bomb squad dispatched to Monroe County after road crews find box with 'explosive' written on it

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the road crews found a box with yellow wires attached to it, and a piece of paper with the word "Explosive" on it.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Road crews found a box with a yellow cord attached to it and a piece of paper with "Explosive" written on it at the corner of Carriage and Plantation Drive in Monroe County Wednesday morning prompting a bomb squad response, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

While it was once an explosive, the sheriff's office says that the box turned out to not be an active explosive.

They say that it happened at around 11:18 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI bomb squad so they could get their help at the scene.

The bomb squad determined that the device was an old blasting cap from previous construction, but it was no longer active as an explosive, the sheriff's office said.

After they determined that the device was inactive, the bomb tech removed the device, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the scene is now clear.

