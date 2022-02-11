Monroe County deputies arrest 2 after 4-mile chase on Highway 87

Noah Alexander Anderson and Deangelo Robinson were arrested after a high-speed chase on Highway 87

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people after a chase that happened on Lassiter Road Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 p.m., dispatchers got a call about two men in a truck in a woman's backyard who were wearing latex gloves. When they made it to the scene, deputies tried to stop the truck on Lassiter Road near Highway 87, but the driver did not stop and kept driving south toward Macon.

The chase went on for about 4 miles until the truck crashed. When deputies tried to capture the suspects, the driver escaped and tried to steal a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

The passenger was handcuffed, and the deputies were able to remove the driver from the patrol car. While taking the driver into custody, the passenger ran into the woods, where he was later found in a vacant trailer off of Highway 87.

The truck was determined to have been stolen from Houston County on Thursday.

The driver was identified as Noah Alexander Anderson from Houston County, and the passenger was Deangelo Robinson from Bibb County. Deputies found heroin, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and items taken from a home on Lassiter Road. Anderson has active warrants out of Houston County for Theft, and Robinson has active warrants out of Florida for Theft.