Monroe County deputies arrest 2 after high-speed chase on Highway 87

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in the Monroe County jail after a high-speed chase that ended in their arrests Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:15 p.m., deputies conducted a license and sobriety check on Highway 87 near mile marker 6, and pulled over a man who was driving without a license. When the driver pulled over, the passenger, Brittany Hill, ran away from the truck and was arrested.

The driver, William Clayton Few, sped off once Hill got out of the truck, leading deputies down Highway 18 toward town, driving on the wrong side of the road, and running other drivers off the road.

Deputies placed stop sticks on the road, which deflated the two passenger tires on the truck. As Few made it closer to town, deputies called off the chase due to the safety of the public. Few continued driving on Highway 41 and crashed on West Main Street. He then ran away and deputies released K-9s, which were able to track Few outside of a shed at a home on Sunset Circle. He had broken into the shed in order to hide.

Deputies arrested Few, who was then taken to the Monroe County jail. They found methamphetamine and marijuana in the truck after a search.

Few will be charged with multiple felony violations, multiple traffic violations, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Few was also wanted for Violation of Probation and Fraud.