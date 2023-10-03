Monroe County deputies arrest 2 Atlanta men on gun, drug charges after traffic stop

During the search, deputies found six handguns, three of which were stolen, as well as marijuana and ecstasy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies arrested two Atlanta men on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 a.m., a deputy stopped a car on GA 401 South near mile marker 190 and smelled marijuana in the car. He found that the driver did not have a license. Once backup arrived, the deputy asked the driver and his passenger to get out of the car. The passenger tried to go back and get a backpack from the car, but the deputies stopped him. They began to search the car.

During the search, deputies found six handguns, three of which were stolen, as well as marijuana and ecstasy.

While the deputies were searching the car, the passenger ran away. He was found and arrested inside of the Walmart store located on North Lee Street.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Byron Demeritte, of Atlanta, was taken to the Monroe County jail, where he is charged with Driving without a license, Trafficking ecstasy, 6 counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony, 3 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and Possession of a dangerous weapon.