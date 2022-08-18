Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop

Two men, Tony Ponder and Douglas Minyard, were arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at So Easy Auto Sales located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the manager of the repair shop was involved in illegal drug sales.

After a search of the shop, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, and a gun. Two men, Tony Ponder and Douglas Minyard, were arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail.

Ponder is charged with Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.