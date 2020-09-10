MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Six people were arrested Friday in a drug investigation at a Monroe County hotel.
According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight, a search warrant was carried out at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 130 N Frontage Road in Forsyth during an ongoing investigation by Monroe deputies along with the Lamar County Sheriff's Office. The release says investigators searched the room of Michael Hardy, who has a history of drug offenses in Lamar and Monroe counties, and seized about 98 grams of methamphetamine. While on the scene, investigators called animal control to remove four dogs located inside the motel room, due to the unfit living conditions.
As a result of the investigation, 6 people were arrested and charged:
1. Michael Hardy
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug related objects
2. William Maxon
- Wanted Spalding CO VOP (Traffic offense)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- 4 Counts of Cruelty to animals
- Possession of drug related objects
3. Crystal Maxon
- Wanted Pike CO VOP (Robbery)
- Wanted Zebulon PD VOP (Traffic offense)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- 4 Counts of Cruelty to animals
- Possession of drug related objects
4.Charles Maxon
- Wanted Spalding CO VOP (Possession of Amphetamines)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug related objects
5. Jacob Brand
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug related objects
6. Arlena Arellano
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug related objects