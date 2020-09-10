According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight, a search warrant was carried out at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 130 N Frontage Road in Forsyth during an ongoing investigation by Monroe deputies along with the Lamar County Sheriff's Office. The release says investigators searched the room of Michael Hardy, who has a history of drug offenses in Lamar and Monroe counties, and seized about 98 grams of methamphetamine. While on the scene, investigators called animal control to remove four dogs located inside the motel room, due to the unfit living conditions.