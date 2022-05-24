Monroe County deputies arrest Upson school employee on child sex charges

Jared Latrell Jordan, an Upson County School System employee, charged with Child Molestation, Incest, Sexual Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies say they arrested a Thomaston man after a child molestation investigation Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's page, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Jared Latrell Jordan, an Upson County School System employee.

He was arrested and charged with Child Molestation, Incest, Sexual Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

The release says the case does not involve any students.

There is no information on the details of this case, which is still under investigation.