MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are helping to find an escaped Butts County inmate Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies are looking for 32-year-old Anthony Shepherd.

He walked off from work detail at Butts County Animal Control on Bibb Station Road around 10 a.m., the post said.

The sheriff's office said he was last seen on Rivoli Road near Donny's Propane. He crashed the car he was driving in that area.

Shepherd is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The post said he was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and shorts.

The sheriff's office said he may be with Terri Marie Dixon. She's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

13WMAZ

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to find Shepherd.

He was being held at the Butts County Sheriff's Office while awaiting trail for drug charges. The post said he is a "non-violent inmate."

If you see or know the whereabouts of Shepherd or Dixon, call 911 or your local law enforcement immediately.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Inmate death at Macon State Prison to be investigated as homicide

Accident knocks out utility pole, traffic lights in Macon

GBI: 1 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Alamo graduation party

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.