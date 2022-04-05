According to Sheriff Brad Freeman with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man began firing shots while in the home, and bullets hit their search robot.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County man is in custody after a standoff with deputies Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Brad Freeman with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home after the man got into a fight with his parents after he had been drinking.

Deputies were able to get his parents removed from the home safely while unsuccessfully negotiating with the man.

Freeman said the man began firing shots while in the home, and bullets hit their search robot.

The SWAT team were able to get the man out of the home by using gas. He was unarmed when he came out, tried to go back in, but was subdued after a brief struggle.