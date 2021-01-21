Gregory Allen Jones has been taken into custody in Anderson, South Carolina.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a wild Wednesday morning in Monroe County with a chase, shots fired, and schools on lockdown. The day ended with a suspect under arrest in South Carolina.

It started at the Red Roof Inn in Forsyth, where deputies tried to serve Gregory Allen Jones with warrants.

A woman had tipped them that Jones was staying there.

"We dispatched some city police officers down there. One of the deputies encountered a man that fit the description getting into a jeep," Sheriff Freeman said.

Sheriff Brad Freeman says deputies went up to Jones as he left his hotel room, but he got into his car and drove off.

"He proceeded to pull off and rammed a sheriff's car and a patrol car. The deputy fired two rounds at his tires, striking both the front tire and the back tire," Freeman said.

Jones got away anyway, and Ricky Speir was working across the street from the hotel .

"I was gone as soon as I heard the gunshots," Speir said.

The chase ended when Jones wrecked behind a church at Highway 41 and Thornton Road.

Then, Jones took off running.

"A logging crew saw him flee, then notified us, and at that point, we started the manhunt," Freeman said.

Because of this, all Monroe County schools were put on lockdown for the day.

Speir also has children enrolled in Monroe County's middle school and high school.

"I have kids in the school, so this is kind of a stressful time for me right now," Speir said.

Deputies believe Jones stole another vehicle, a grey Hyundai Tucson, but around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Anderson, South Carolina Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen car.

That led to another chase and another wreck.