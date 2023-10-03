Monroe County man charged with trafficking an underaged girl on the dark web. Here's what we know

Kelly Ivey was charged in June for attempting to sell the underage girl's home address, frequent locations and other information that could lead to her kidnapping.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Monroe County man is facing trafficking charges for allegedly attempting to traffick "a 17 year old virgin female" into sexual slavery in a posting on the dark web, according to an indictment out of Jasper County.

Kelly Garret Ivey was charged back in June for attempting to information about an underage girl on the dark web website "Slave Bay," according to the indictment. Information from the jail said that Ivey lived on Jackson Lindsey Road in Forsyth.

According to the indictment, Ivey is accused of making an ad on the website — which also featured images of naked women — offering to sell information about the location, home address and frequent locations of the underage girl.

The ad also included images of the child, which the advertisement listed as "a 17 year old virgin female," the indictment said.

The indictment said that Ivey attempted to "solicit an individual, for the purpose of sexual servitude, to perform sexually explicit conduct."

Ivey is facing two counts of cruelty to children — one in the first degree and the other in the second — trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, and a criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The two counts of cruelty to children come from the "cruel and excessive mental pain" caused by the posting on the dark web

The criminal attempt to commit a felony charge comes from how the advertisements on the website "constitute a substation step towards" the kidnapping of the girl, the indictment said.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.