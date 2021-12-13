Monroe County taking extra measures to protect your presents this holiday season

Sheriff Brad Freeman has now authorized the use of officers in unmarked cars and plain clothes to patrol neighborhoods to reduce thefts and burglaries.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is taking extra measures to make sure that people's belongings are safe this holiday season.

Christmas is a few weeks away, which means it's time for Bowden Oakes' annual display to go up.

"It's a lot of fun, I enjoy doing it," Oakes said.

He loves every holiday, so much so that every year, he puts up a Halloween skeleton display for the whole neighborhood to see, but this year, it didn't go as planned.

"Some young people came by, my neighbors told me, and destroyed about $300 worth of skeletons. That did not make me very happy," Oakes said.

Sheriff Brad Freeman has now authorized the use of officers in unmarked cars and plain clothes to patrol neighborhoods to reduce thefts and burglaries at a time where they're usually high.

"I think the more you can saturate an area with patrols, that's definitely going to be helpful because you see the presence, and then the fact that when you have unmarked cars in the area, they can see a theft occur and see suspicious activity, it's going to be great for them to interdict those criminals," Freeman said.

Oakes says this new measure could catch people committing other crimes, too.

"With everybody knowing now that there are unmarked cars out there with patrol officers not in uniform or in uniform, people might be more wary before taking people's packages or damaging people's property, because they'll never know who's looking for them!" Oakes said.