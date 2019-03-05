FORSYTH, Ga. — A 14-year-old Monroe County boy is charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a bathroom at the county recreation center.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, it happened on March 17 and the boy was arrested and charged about a week later.

The alleged victim’s mother notified the sheriff’s office the next day, the report says.

The 13-year-old girl told investigators that she went to the recreation center in Forsyth on a Sunday afternoon and met up with several friends, including the 14-year-old.

She went into the women’s bathroom and found the boy waiting inside. She said she did not know he was there.

The girl said the suspect shut the bathroom door and then pulled her into a stall, pulled her pants down and raped her.

She asked him to stop several times because she didn’t want to do it, but he would not stop, the report said. She said the assault lasted about five minutes.

The suspect was arrested and charged with rape on March 26 and released on April 18, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the name and mugshot of the 14-year-old suspect. However, 13WMAZ is not naming him due to his age.

