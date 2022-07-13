Monroe deputies arrest 2 after high-speed chase on I-75 into Butts County

Demonte Jamahl Smith and Demerian Mikhail Humphrey-Shaw were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 191 Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two men after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 191 Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on a truck with a South Carolina license plate. The driver, Demonte Jamahl Smith, did not stop, and a pursuit began that continued into Butts County. The chase ended when the truck hit another car and wrecked on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 200 in Butts County.

Smith and the passenger, Demerian Mikhail Humphrey-Shaw, were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Smith was charged of Possession with Intent (Marijuana), Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and multiple traffic violations. He has two active warrants (Stalking and Probation Violation) and was driving on a suspended license.