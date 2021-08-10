x
Crime

Monroe deputies arrest 2 in child molestation investigation

John Scot Walters and Canderia Dawn Walters were arrested after a child molestation investigation that began in January.
JULIETTE, Ga. — Monroe deputies have arrested two people after a child molestation investigation that began in January.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, John Scot Walters was arrested on August 3, and Canderia Dawn Walters was arrested Tuesday. 

John Walters is charged with 2 felony counts of Child Molestation, 2 felony counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 felony counts of Cruelty to Children - 1st degree - maliciously causing excessive mental pain, 1 felony count of Incest, 1 felony county of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and with more charges pending.

Canderia Walters is charged with 2 felony counts of Cruelty to Children - 2nd degree - negligence and 1 felony count of Influencing Witness.

Both were taken to the Monroe County jail where John Scot Walters was denied bail and Canderia Dawn Walters is awaiting first appearance. 

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call (478) 994-7048.