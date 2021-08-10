Monroe deputies arrest 2 in child molestation investigation

John Scot Walters and Canderia Dawn Walters were arrested after a child molestation investigation that began in January.

JULIETTE, Ga. — Monroe deputies have arrested two people after a child molestation investigation that began in January.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, John Scot Walters was arrested on August 3, and Canderia Dawn Walters was arrested Tuesday.

John Walters is charged with 2 felony counts of Child Molestation, 2 felony counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 felony counts of Cruelty to Children - 1st degree - maliciously causing excessive mental pain, 1 felony count of Incest, 1 felony county of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and with more charges pending.

Canderia Walters is charged with 2 felony counts of Cruelty to Children - 2nd degree - negligence and 1 felony count of Influencing Witness.

Both were taken to the Monroe County jail where John Scot Walters was denied bail and Canderia Dawn Walters is awaiting first appearance.