Monroe deputies arrest pair accused of stealing Mercedes from Bibb County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people who allegedly stole a red Mercedes C300 from Bibb County Thursday.
According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office alerted Monroe deputies to the theft Thursday morning.
Monroe deputies spotted and pulled the car over on Highway 41, south of Rumble Road.
The release says the driver, Winfred Felts, and the passenger, Tiffany Beasley, were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office where they are charged with Theft and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).