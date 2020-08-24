On June 11, 3 men and a woman were arrested after a complaint about a social media video showing rough "horseplay" with a child

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies arrested 4 people who they say were involved in the abuse of a 6-year-old child in a Snapchat video.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on May 31, deputies responded to a complaint about a social media video showing two men "horseplaying' with a child, saying that the men were being too rough.

Deputies investigated and arrested 3 men on June 11, charging them with 1 count of misdemeanor Simple Battery, with more charges pending.

The men are:

20-year-old Jaquavious Bloodser

23-year-old Tra’darius Singleton

19-year-old Trentavious Morgan

The release also says the mother of the child, 28-year-old Rhonda Benford, was arrested on June 11.

She is charged with Cruelty to Children in the second degree with criminal negligence for allowing the child to be unsupervised and knowing that he was being bullied.