MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies helped the Pike County Sheriff's Office recapture an inmate who walked away from a morning detail on Thursday.

According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Friday, a K-9 officer found Jason Goolsby behind a home on Rocky Creek Road hiding in a tent covered by brush.