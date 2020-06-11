Deputies say they have arrested suspect 23-year-old Joshua Deanda. The other person has not been identified.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 12 a.m.:

Monroe County deputies says 23-year-old Joshua Deanda has been arrested. There is no information on the second suspect at this time.

Monroe County deputies are searching for two people after they ran away during a traffic stop.

Spokesperson Anna Lewis says it happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck on I-75 southbound. The driver failed to stop and a chase began. The suspects wrecked into a power line and ran off toward the Walmart on I-75 SB at mile marker 187.

Deputies say they have identified one suspect as 23-year-old Joshua Deanda. The other person has not been identified.

Monroe County deputies are currently searching the area for the two people and have called additional resources to help locate the suspects.