FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County woman charged two years ago with killing her 8-month-old son is now free.

But her boyfriend, who prosecutors say actually struck and killed the boy, is serving a life sentence, according to Elizabeth Bobbitt, an assistant district attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit.

In August 2017, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office initially charged both Latorrica Allen and Sanchez Ussery with killing young Sanchez Ussery Junior.

But later, investigators found that Allen was not home when Ussery struck the blow that killed his son.

Bobbitt said the boy died from a liver injury that likely killed him within 30 minutes. Allen was at work when that happened.

"There was absolutely no evidence that she had harmed the child in any way," Bobbitt said.

On Wednesday, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree child cruelty.

She received a 10-year sentence with two years to serve. Allen was released from custody Wednesday after spending two years in the Monroe County jail.

Bobbitt said Allen was charged with child cruelty because she left her son with Ussery, who had complained about the boy's crying and expressed anger toward him.

"He had texted her saying that he didn't like the child, that he cried a lot and that she needed to come take him," said Bobbitt.

Two weeks ago, Sanchez Ussery pleaded guilty to felony murder. He is eligible for parole in 30 years.

