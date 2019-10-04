COCHRAN, Ga. — Nearly three dozen people were arrested Wednesday after a monthslong drug investigation by the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, it all began in September 2018 when investigators began leaning into a drug trafficking ring inside the county that was selling cocaine, crack, meth and weed.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials served warrants on 30+ people connected to the investigation.

Throughout the course of the investigation, agents conducted an electronic surveillance on the reported leader, Robert Lee West, which intercepted 23,800 phone calls and texts. Those communications helped them seize the drugs and nine vehicles involved in obtaining or distributing the drugs.

The following people were arrested Wednesday:

Robert Lee West (Accused leader) - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, fleeing and eluding LEO, obstruction LEO, aggravated assault on LEO

Wimmie Lewis, 70 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Johnnie Mae Harris, 66 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine

Carl Allen, 63 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Randy Carter, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth

Earnestine Tharpe, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Priscilla Thomas, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Donald White, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Carey Wade, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Larry Jenkins, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Adel Graddick, 58 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Leroy Edwards, 56 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Bruce White, 55 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Kerry Grimsley, 54 - conspiracy to possess crack

Joe Harris, 53 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Randolph McClendon, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Troy Brazil, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth

Debrah Johnson, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Mike Floyd, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Richard Thomas, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Dwight McNair, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Jerome Colson, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack

Eric Burns, 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to distribute marijuana

Adrienne Jenkins, 44 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine

James Willis, 42 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth

Jeffrey Fleming, 41 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

RC Beck, 39 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

George Deloach, 38 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Marcus Beck, 36 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth

Seadeale Nelson, 34 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Octavious Byrd, 31 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

Joshua Ingram, 26 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, possession of meth

Ysheia Willis, 23 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth

Anthony Whitfield, 22 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth

Additionally, investigators are looking for Christopher Pickett and Nathaniel Crawford. More arrests are expected.