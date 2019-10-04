COCHRAN, Ga. — Nearly three dozen people were arrested Wednesday after a monthslong drug investigation by the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED: Sell to Cell | 19 charged in Laurens Co. drug bust
RELATED: Police find meth, drugs dressed up like cereal following traffic stop, hotel room bust
RELATED: 'Showtime:' 10 plead guilty in Warner Robins’ largest heroin, fentanyl bust
According to the sheriff’s office, it all began in September 2018 when investigators began leaning into a drug trafficking ring inside the county that was selling cocaine, crack, meth and weed.
Around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials served warrants on 30+ people connected to the investigation.
Throughout the course of the investigation, agents conducted an electronic surveillance on the reported leader, Robert Lee West, which intercepted 23,800 phone calls and texts. Those communications helped them seize the drugs and nine vehicles involved in obtaining or distributing the drugs.
The following people were arrested Wednesday:
- Robert Lee West (Accused leader) - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, fleeing and eluding LEO, obstruction LEO, aggravated assault on LEO
- Wimmie Lewis, 70 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Johnnie Mae Harris, 66 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine
- Carl Allen, 63 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Randy Carter, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
- Earnestine Tharpe, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Priscilla Thomas, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Donald White, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Carey Wade, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Larry Jenkins, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Adel Graddick, 58 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Leroy Edwards, 56 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Bruce White, 55 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Kerry Grimsley, 54 - conspiracy to possess crack
- Joe Harris, 53 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Randolph McClendon, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Troy Brazil, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
- Debrah Johnson, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Mike Floyd, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Richard Thomas, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Dwight McNair, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Jerome Colson, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack
- Eric Burns, 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Adrienne Jenkins, 44 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine
- James Willis, 42 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
- Jeffrey Fleming, 41 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- RC Beck, 39 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- George Deloach, 38 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Marcus Beck, 36 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
- Seadeale Nelson, 34 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Octavious Byrd, 31 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
- Joshua Ingram, 26 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, possession of meth
- Ysheia Willis, 23 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
- Anthony Whitfield, 22 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
Additionally, investigators are looking for Christopher Pickett and Nathaniel Crawford. More arrests are expected.