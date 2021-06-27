16 busted in South Fulton prostitution sting

Police said within just a few hours, they made 16 arrests for prostitution-related offenses.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police arrested more than a dozen people during an undercover prostitution sting Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the South Fulton Police Department’s Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division are trying to combat prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Blvd area.

“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.