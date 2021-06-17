A mother and her boyfriend face felony murder and child abuse charges.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A mother and her boyfriend are facing several murder and child abuse charges in the death of a 6-year-old from Henry County, according to officials.

Henry County police responded to Belmont Farms Drive in Ellenwood on Sunday in response to an unconscious 6-year-old boy.

Officers said upon arrival they found the boy who was unresponsive. He also had shallow breathing, blood coming from his mouth and bruises that covered the majority of his body, police said.

EMT's arrived and quickly gave aid to the boy, before transporting him to Piedmont Henry Hospital then Children's Egleston Hospital via helicopter, where he was placed on life support.

Three days later on Wednesday evening, the boy was taken off life support, according to officials.

Henry County police said the 33-year-old mother and her 29-year-old boyfriend are facing aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children (1st degree) charges.

On Thursday, Henry County police detectives upgraded the charges on the mother and her boyfriend. Both are now being charged with malice murder and felony murder of the 6-year-old boy, police said.