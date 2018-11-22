"Don't post your kids, cause things like this will happen," said Andrea Bright, a mother who is warning other parents about posting pictures of their kids on Facebook. She said her 9-year-old daughter's picture ended up on an adult dating website.

It all started with a Facebook message from a mysterious sender, someone this Arlington mother didn't know. When she opened the message it was a link to the dating website Plenty of Fish with her little girl's picture on it.

"I broke down. I cried 'cause I didn't know who it was, so I cried," said Bright. She said the moment she saw the picture of her 9-year-old daughter, she called the police and filed a report.

The account's profile showed it was an adult user, aged 31, who lives in Jacksonville. She believes the picture was pulled from her Facebook page. "It was saying 'I just want to have fun' or something," said Bright.

The police report only mentions the incident with the 9-year-old, but the family believes they're being targeted. Bright said the same mysterious Facebook account has sent her more profiles, including one pretending to be her 13-year-old niece, soliciting sex for money. When First Coast News tried to find that page, it did not exist.

"I don't know who the person is, but they keep inboxing. I'm not even responding," she said.

"Don't ruin my grandkid's name, don't put my grandkid's picture on Facebook. Don't do to others as you wouldn't want done to you," said the child's grandmother, Deborah Bright.

Now, the 9-year-old is terrified, not even sleeping through the night.

"She keeps asking, 'Mommy, when are they going to do something 'bout this? Why would they choose me?'" Bright said.

JSO is investigating the incident, but Bright said she won't be putting any more pictures of her daughter online.

