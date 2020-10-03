MACON, Ga. — The mother of a baby boy and her boyfriend are charged with murder after the 5-month-old was found burned to death in Macon.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home on Bishop Road around 6:32 a.m. for a child reported to be unresponsive, according to a release sent from the sheriff's office.

The release says the baby boy was found by the mom's boyfriend, 30-year-old Quantious Trenard Hodges. The child was pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

The mother is identified as 28-year-old Jalicia Aquanetta Kent.

The 5-moth-old was found near a space heater in a room alone, according to the release.

There were three adults in the home: the baby's mom, the mom's boyfriend, and the boyfriend's brother.

All three live at the home, and Hodges is not the baby's father, according to the sheriff's office.

Kent and Hodges have been charged with murder and are being held without bond at this time.

Hodges's brother has not been charged with any crime. He was released after being interviewed.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done on the body.

This is still an early investigation, and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

BCSO

RELATED: Coroner: Baby found burned to death in Macon

RELATED: Teen charged with firing shots near Northside High School

RELATED: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, robbing pizza delivery driver in 2016

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.