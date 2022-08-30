Mother offers solutions in recent violence against children in Georgia

Julvonnia McDowell turned her son's loss into a path forward to try and prevent other child deaths due to gunfire.

ATLANTA — Julvonnia McDowell remembers getting the phone call no parent wants to receive. It was six years ago and her son Jajuan was visiting a friend on spring break. She called the next few hours a complete blur. By the time McDowell drove four hours to Savannah, she discovered her son had been shot by a 13-year-old who got access to an unsecured gun.

“We were told that our son didn’t make it," McDowell said. "He was 14 years old, had just celebrated his 14th birthday March 7. On April 7, we were planning a funeral. His last 'I love you' is forever embedded in my heart. I take it with me every single day on this journey to keep going.”

Gun violence has had a significant impact in Georgia. According to state data, firearms are the leading cause of death in kids and teens. The mortality rate in the Peach State has been on the rise since 2017, and homicides in particular have had a disproportionate effect on Black boys, especially those ages 15 to 17.

In Atlanta, at least six children under 17 have been killed and even more injured in 2022. On August 27, police said a 7-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head during a family gathering inside an apartment at the Camden Vantage Apartments. The child's mother was charged and denied bond in connection with her death. Another suspect is not yet in custody and is expected to be charged with murder.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Police said an infant died due to trauma. The parents were charged in that case as well.

In breaking down crime where children are caught in the crosshairs, McDowell points to the failure to safely store and secure guns. She said since her own son's passing, she's been able to find community to help give purpose to her pain.

"When guns aren’t properly stored, tragedy can strike," McDowell said. “Conflict resolution, we have to teach that to our children. But most importantly, it’s the easy access to guns."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis blames a lack of conflict resolution and the amount of guns easily available to the public as contributing factors to children being victims of gun violence.

"People don’t be able to seem to get along in relationships, and we have too many guns in the wrong hands and too much freedom to get guns," Willis said. "But this is a harsh reality. We’ve got to have legislation that doesn’t allow domestic violence abusers to not have guns around them. I think we have to have some serious conversations about something that’s not popular. Everyone doesn’t need a gun.”

McDowell has since joined the Georgia Chapter of Moms Demand Action to try and prevent gun violence. She suggests being "SMART" when it comes to acting responsibly:

S ecure guns in homes and vehicles at all times

Model responsible behavior around guns

Ask others about the presence of guns before allowing a child to visit a home

Recognize guns' roles in suicides

ecognize guns' roles in suicides Tell others about being "SMART"