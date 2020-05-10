'Eventually, I will forgive you': Mother urges driver who killed daughter, infant to surrender

Two mothers are saying goodbye to their children. One spoke to 11Alive about the scar an unnecessary tragedy has left on her life.

ATLANTA — A mother is still searching for the words to describe her heartbreak after a car chase suspect slammed into the car her daughters were in, killing one along with an infant.

Quiana Harlem described her daughter, Anjanae, as a young woman who was full of life and loved to dance - a beautiful person inside and out who loved her brothers and sisters.

"“Everytime I close my eyes, I see her. When I close my eyes, I see my other daughter, I see the car," Harlem said.

She's now planning Anjanae's funeral and hoping that the person responsible for her death comes forward - and turns himself in.

The tragedy first began to unfold on Wednesday when the Georgia State Patrol clocked a black BMW coupe heading south on I-75 at 125 mph. A state trooper tried to stop the car, leading to a high-speed chase - one which came to an end in the wreck that killed Anjanae McClain and 3-month old Cayden Good.

Harlem said her daughter wanted to be a daycare teacher. And he rdream was to move on to teach grade school. Now she's looking at the future knowing Anjanae won't be there to realize those dreams.

All the while, the person accused of causing the accident that killed her is still out there - somewhere.

"It's disgusting. It's selfish," the heartbroken mother said. "It's not fair that two children lost their lives for something simple that he didn't have to do."

She's now asking openly that the driver turn himself in and hoping the message reaches him.

"Eventually, I will forgive you because it's the right thing to do," Harlem said crying. "If you're doing something that's bad, you have to face the consequences."

And just as the accident has left its impact on this distraught mother, it has also left physical and emotional scars on the rest of the family.

Her other daughter, who was driving that night, saw so much happen and was unable to stop it.

"She's a mess. She doesn't want to drive anymore," Harlem said. "She's seen her boyfriend go through the windshield, she's seen my other daughter strapped to the seat and not moving, she saw the baby slumped over."

Mom said she hasn't driven much either since the accident. And the baby's mother, who is still in the hospital recovering, is also facing the heartbreaking reality that her own child is gone as well.

Harlem said it's unfair that she has to say goodbye to her daughter. And yet, she will on Friday - one last time - at Tom Wages Funeral Home in Snellville. The funeral is being held at 11 a.m.