Mother shoots son during argument over video game console, Atlanta Police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An argument over a video game console took a tragic turn when a mother shot her 17-year-old son multiple times on Thursday night, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said it happened around 10:22 p.m. on Sparks Street in the southwest part of the city.

When they arrived, the police department said they found a teen with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS. His current condition was not released.

The shooter, police said, was identified as the victim's mother. Initial investigations from the department reported that a heated argument between the 34-year-old mother and son escalated into a violent confrontation. Allegedly, the dispute revolved around a video game console, although the exact details of the argument have not yet been fully disclosed.

The police department said the teen mother pulled out a firearm during the altercation and shot her teenage son multiple times. Officers said she now faces serious charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children.