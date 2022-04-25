Young mother gunned down in East Point while her children watch

Her family is now desperate to have the killer caught.

ATLANTA — A search is underway for a gunman who killed a mom in front of three of her kids in East Point. Police are expected to release pictures of the suspect Tuesday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Tanasia Conwell’s mother said she has no idea what her daughter was doing at the recording studio where she was killed.

“When she left I thought she was going on to prepare the kids for the next day,” Arkevia Conwell said, thinking her daughter was heading to work at Amazon later on Friday night.

That moment would be the last time she saw her alive.

“My daughter is 26 years old, just moved into her new apartment, just got her a brand new car, all she wanted to do was take care of her kids and watch them grow,” Conwell said.

According to East Point Police, Tanasia was shot around 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue.

Her mom said Tanasia’s three children witnessed the shooting and her 5-year-old son, Khani, was the first to call someone to alert them something was wrong.

Conwell said he "told his dad that a boy had shot his mom." She added, "his father called me and when I called my daughter, I never got an answer and that's not like her."

As Conwell grieves, she worries too about how the kids have been traumatized.

“When you have a 3-year-old cry in her sleep, when you have a 5 and 7-year-old who toss and turn in the night, having bad dreams, there’s something that no one should have to go through,” she said.

Her family is now desperate to have the killer caught.

"I know God is gonna see that justice is done,” said Felicia Thomas, Tanasia’s grandmother.

Meanwhile, 5-year-old Khani told 11Alive "she loved me, and my brother, and sister, and I miss her so much."