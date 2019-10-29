MACON, Ga. — A mother and son are charged with stealing more than $3.5 million from a Macon company.

Billy Lee Wells and Eva Rebecca Wells are both in the Bibb County jail, each charged with 11 counts of theft by taking.

Arrest warrants claim that the pair cashed more than 1,400 fraudulent checks from their employer, Mid Georgia Sales. The company sells beer, wine and spirits on San Carlos Drive in south Macon.

The thefts allegedly started in 2009 and continued into this year.

The company has also filed a civil lawsuit against the mother and son.

It says Rebecca Wells, age 71, was the officer manager and Billy Wells was a manager and supervisor.

Rebecca was authorized to “stamp” the signature of president and CEO Dennis Hanson on checks, according to the lawsuit, so she started using the stamp to write checks to herself and her son.

The suit says company officials met with the pair in May, and they claimed they had no money or assets to repay the missing money. They're both being held without bond.

13WMAZ has called Mid Georgia Sales; they've not returned our phone calls.

