'A tragedy': Florida mother accused of strangling 13-year-old son

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A mother was arrested on Monday after she admitted to strangulating her 13-year-old son, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office explains.

During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez explained deputies were dispatched at around 7:30 a.m. to a home in St. Cloud. Once on scene, they reportedly found the teen boy dead in his bed face up.

Crews with Osceola County Fire Rescue who were at the house said a woman, identified as 37-year-old Jasmin Kennedy, "spontaneously stated" that she killed the boy – who was her son.

She reportedly admitted to choking him on the bed – but Lopez said she didn't give a reason why.

Kennedy is now facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation, child neglect and aggravated child abuse.

"It's always a tragedy when someone so young is taken, regardless of how it's done," Lopez said. "Whether it's a car accident, whether it's murder or whether it's an illness...when you hear this news, it's like you're getting hit with a brick.

"Somebody so young, their life was just taken from them and they haven't even begun to live."

There's an investigation ongoing at this time.

